Stevens Point PD introduces new K9 Officer

The newest officer in the Stevens Point Police Department is about to leave for some training.

We met K9 Officer Alana for the first time Wednesday. She's a Belgian Malinois, born in the Netherlands.

After a quick stop in what will be her new city, Alana is off to Indiana for six weeks of specialized training with her new partner.

"It takes a while to gain the dog's trust, but once the dog starts trusting you, the obedience and everything comes out comes pretty easy. She'll be training me on how to read her body language when she gets into the certain drug odors that she's imprinted on," says Officer Jeremiah Ballew, Alana's partner and handler.

They're scheduled to go on duty in Point in December.

The department lost K9 Officer Luna to multiple organ failure back in September.