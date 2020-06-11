Stevens Point Mayor addresses truck incident at recent protest

The mayor of Stevens Point has weighed in on an incident involving trucks during last weekend's peaceful protests downtown. In a video posted to the Stevens Point City Government's Facebook page, Mayor Mike Wiza promised a fair investigation.

"Our city employees, your public servants, myself included, remain united in the goal of wiping hate, racism and injustices from our community." said Wiza.

NewsChannel 7's cameras recorded one of the incidents on Sunday, June 7th, during which trucks with American flags and Trump 2020 benners were asked to keep moving.

Wiza acknowledged both the protesters and the drivers have the right to free speech but said the drivers made several intentional passes until they got a reaction from the crowd.

In the nearly four-minute long clip also posted to the city's website, Wiza said the initial police investigation revealed one driver is related to a former Stevens Point Police officer, who now serves as a civilian on the city's Police and Fire Commission. Another driver is a tenant for a current Stevens Point officer, so the Marshfield Police Department has been brought in to oversee the case.

Wiza also requested that anyone who may have recorded the incidents to turn over their video to authorities to provide more information on what happened.

"We will continue to work with leaders in our marginalized population to learn, understand and most importantly to act to provide a safe, respectful and equitable community for all of us," said Wiza.

To see the full video, click here.

