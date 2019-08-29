Stevens Point Fire Department sets goal of raising $19K for MDA

The Stevens Point Fire Department is kicking off its annual fill the boot campaign to raise awareness and money for muscular dystrophy.

The disease causes progressive weakness and loss of muscle mass and eventually death. There is currently no cure. Jack and Jennie Kapral said the fundraising event means the world to those affected by this disease.

The Stevens Point firefighters will be collecting money Sept. 5 and Sept. 6 from 1-5 p.m. on Main and Division streets.

"These kids… everything that they go through for their entire lives… For us to give back even just a little bit it is so heartwarming for us. For me especially,” explained Stevens Point Firefighter and paramedic Tom Wastart.

2019's fundraising goal is $19,000.