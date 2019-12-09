Your Town: Stevens Point Cultural Commons creates unity

Located along the Wisconsin River at Pfiffer Pioneer Park, sits the Cultural Commons Interactive Garden and Education Space.

“It was an idea to have the garden somewhere in the city,” explained Susan Zach, Chair of Cultural Commons Board.

Since 2013 the project has been in the works and is near completion. It has taken several non-profit organizations and donors to make it a reality.

“This is with the help of The Gulcz, Poland Sister City, and Rostov Veliky Russian Sister City, the Esteli, Nicaragua Partner City and the Rotary Club of Stevens Point," added Zach.

In its peaceful nature, the garden is a reminder that Stevens Point is a part of the wider world. As you walk through the gateway and along the donor paved paths, there is still some work to be done.

“This is truly one of the wonderful attributes that we have here in the Stevens Point Area,” said Sarah Brish who is the Executive Director of Stevens Points Convention Visitor Bureau.

The non-profits involved say this will be an ongoing project to create unity throughout the Stevens Point area.