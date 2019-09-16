Stevens Point Common Council votes to support proposal for Fox Theater

The Stevens Point Common Council voted 'yes' Monday to supporting a proposal from a non-profit to help renovate the historic Fox Theater.

They city had wanted to raze the building, but then changed their mind in hopes of saving the space one last time.

"One of the big things with this project is that the building does need to be addressed. It has some structural issues. It has a fallen truss that is temporarily secure. Again, if this project isn't successful, the building as a whole will come down. Our project addresses those structural issues and re-purposes the building to be this innovation hub," said Greg Wright, Create Portage County executive director.

Create Portage County, a non-profit that supports and encourages collaborative efforts in the county, wants to turn the building into a state-of-the-art Idea Center. It would cost $3 million and that's why they hoped the common council would help them by contributing up to $250,000, which they voted yes to.

"I'm actually very, very pleased that we were able to see ourselves as a catalyst. To breathe new life into the Fox Theater while still being the good stewards of the taxpayers' money, because I think that's what most people's concerns were is 'how do we even know this is going to happen if we do this?,' but we've made securities within that developers agreement that protect the interests of the taxpayers' money," said Mayor Mike Wiza.

The executive director of Create Portage County said this sends a clear message to other potential donors that this project will become a reality.