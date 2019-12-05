Stevens Point clerk holds training for newly hired poll workers

No matter what your political affiliation may be, the City of Stevens Point is looking for new poll workers to help manage voting locations this upcoming presidential election. On Thursday, the city held training for newly hired poll workers to ensure they are prepared come 2020.

“There are some specific state laws when it comes to voting,” stated City Clerk Paul Piotrowski. “I have to make sure they understand voters need to sign the poll books, how to properly check an ID for voting purposes and how to register someone to vote.”

The city is looking to have at least nine to 11 poll workers at each site for the presidential election. This is about four or five more people at each site compared to the governor's election.

“We are projected to get roughly 14 to 15,000 people heading to vote on election day in November and around 6,000 early voting ballots,” added Piotrowski.

Statistics show that more people come out to vote for major elections such as a governor's or presidential race. The State of Wisconsin could play a major role in the upcoming election and that’s why Piotrowski focuses on ballot accuracy and voter security during his training sessions.

“It’s a large undertaking to make sure we have enough people to work the polling sites and to get prepared for election dates,” explained Piotrowski.

To be an election poll worker you must be at least 18 years old and a registered voter. The starting pay for poll workers in Stevens Point is $11 per hour.

To learn more you should reach out to your city or village clerk.