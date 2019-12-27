Stevens Point City Clerk announces resignation, will seek other elected role

Stevens Point City Clerk Paul Piotrowski has announced his last day in office will be Jan. 31.

In a letter sent to Mayor Mike Wiza, city council members and media Friday, Piotrowski stated he’s decided to seek a different elective office.

“I believe that continuing to serve as an election official would create a conflict of interest, or at least the appearance of such a conflict. I am therefore, resigning from my current position as the City Clerk for Stevens Point,” the email read.

Piotrowski has served as city clerk for 16 months.

The city clerk's Office keeps all of the official records for the city, including agendas, bonds, contracts, election records, minutes, ordinances, and special assessments. The clerk also issues municipal licenses, publishes official notices, and is in charge of all elections - including polling places and registering voters.