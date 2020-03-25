Stevens Point Brewery taking drive-up orders

Stevens Point Brewery is considered an essential business and is still operating. Keeping social distancing in mind, Point Brewery is now taking drive-up orders.

Stevens Point Brewery implemented the curbside pick-up on Wednesday. To order, check out Pointbeer.com. Select the products you want and set up a time.

When you stop by the brewery, dial 715-254-0605. They will load up your car with your order, and you will be on your way.

“We were just thinking of how it’s been our responsibility to close down the gift shop for visitors coming in," said Stevens Point Brewery social media manager Melissa Wysocki. "It's just kind of that case where we don’t want to spread anything and create that social distance. It’s not too strange. We’re kind of used to bringing beer out to people a lot of times with helping them put it in their cars anyway, so it’s just taking that extra step.”