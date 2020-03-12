Stevens Point Area Public School District makes contingency plans for potential coronavirus impact

Friday is the last day of classes before spring break in Stevens Point and the district is feverishly working to make long and short-term plans for students because of concerns about the coronavirus.

Stevens Point Area Public School District leaders told NewsChannel 7 they are not panicking, but rather preparing for the worst, especially after universities like UW-Stevens Point announced extended spring break and the governor declared a public health emergency Thursday.

"Teachers were prepared to use e-learning days for snow days, so we have that infrastructure in place already," Brian Casey, director of technology for the district said.

Casey explained their planning has been intensive, which is why the district directed him to do a phone interview rather than an on-camera interview with NewsChannel 7, so he can be available at a moment's notice to continue planning for the coronavirus' potential impact.

"There are discussions talking about what that might look like if we wanted to leverage that type of learning for extended learning periods," he said. "We're in the process right now if that's the best option."

Casey said they have enough devices for everyone, but rolling them out to students at the elementary level is not simple and their current e-learning capabilities can cover only about two to three days of education effectively. He explained they are evaluating whether extending the e-learning beyond that time is viable and if it is even best for students.

"Just because you have (the) technology and you can use it does not mean it's going to be the same quality or the same type of learning as face-to-face," he urged. "It's not very easy to take teachers that are used to teaching in the classroom most of the time and say now you're going to be teaching online mostly."

They also have a small percentage of students who live in areas where even school-issued mobile internet hotspots do not work because they do not get cell coverage, so those students would be left behind if e-learning was used for a long period of time.

"It's all technically possible, but again, I think the decision is what's best for kids," he said. "That doesn't mean we're not going to look into contingencies and see what could be done."

At this time, Casey said they are not planning on using extended e-learning days, but it is still on the table. The other option would be to make up the lost days at a later date. Unlike UWSP, they are not extending spring break.

For students who rely on the school to provide breakfast and lunch, he said they are still discussing what options and capabilities they have and if providing that during a long-term closure is viable.

The school also sent out a notice earlier this week saying a family in the district had to self-quarantine as a precaution. Wednesday, the district issued another notice saying the family has been released from that quarantine and is not a risk for spreading the virus.