Stevens Point Area Public School District approves plan for 2020-21 school year

The Stevens Point Area Public School District surveyed its staff and families to formulate a draft for when school opens in the Fall. Now, the school district has a plan in place that abides by the Department of Public Instruction’s suggestions.

“For us, it’s an affirming document that you’re on the right path,” Stevens Point Area Public School District director of communications Sarah O’Donnell said. “Keep going.”

Stevens Point is looking to rev up in-person learning with social distancing rules in place.

“Heavily increased cleaning,” O’Donnell said. “It’s making sanitization stations more readily available. It’s providing our public-facing spaces. Those plexiglass pieces.”

The biggest hurdle thus far was transportation and limiting students on buses.

“We’ve added some routes,” O’Donnell said. “We believe we can keep numbers down about 24 or less on a bus.”

The plan prioritizes getting students from Pre-K-6th grade into the classroom.

“We’re looking at three different options except for our younger learners,” O’Donnell said. “Really focusing on getting them back into the classroom in a safe way.’

The school district feels it can be a little more flexible with the secondary education students.

“One is that traditional classroom learning model,” O’Donnell said. "Another would be that blended option, which is really meant to reduce the number of students in a building at any given time. And then obviously, that last one would be e-learning.”

The school district is set to move forward with the plan and unveil it to the staff, parents, and community on July 13th and is expected to have on-going conversations about it up until the school year starts on September 1st.