Steffenhagen Field, Stiehm Stadium get upgrades

Steffenhagen field at D.C. Everest Junior High has seen its fair share of memorable games. Now, the new turf will have its chance to create memories for the next generation.

“It brings our stadium back up to an upper echelon playing surface,” said D.C. Everest athletic director James Sekel.

The change didn’t come overnight. The D.C. Everest school district has been planning for the upgrade.

“The district was putting aside money, saving money and putting it in a special account, so, at the end of the day when we needed to replace this turf, we had the means to do that,” said Sekel.

Sekel says the school was talking about the change for the past three years, but this was the right time.

“The average age of the field according to the guys putting this one is 8-12 years,” said Sekel. “We got 14 seasons out of our original turf.”

Now, the school has the opportunity to make other upgrades to the facility as well.

“Underneath the turf, technology has changed such that there is a pad that goes down first to help the safety of our kids.”

The Wisconsin weather will no longer be an issue either.

“We’re improving the drainage for when the rain storms, when the water rolls down the hill here at Stiehm Stadium and on to Steffenhagen Filed,” said Sekel.

The project wasn’t supposed to start until June 1st, but the turf is almost done due to the spring sports being canceled.

“Once we found out we were going to be able to come back,” said Sekel. They all were pretty cooperative and moved it ahead.”

As the facelift gets closer to being finished, Sekel is hopeful his teams can return to play on the field this fall.

The Evergreens first football game on the new turf will take place on August 28th against Chippewa Falls.