Steady decrease of OWI arrests in Wisconsin since 2004

Wisconsin remains the only state in the country that doesn’t criminalize first-offense drunk driving. But despite that distinction, the state remains far from the worst in drunk driving fatalities, ranking 29th overall in the country.

Photo Source: James Palinsad / CC BY-SA 2.0 / MGN

Data obtained from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation shows a steady decline in OWI arrests in Wisconsin since 2004 at 45,187 arrests to 2018 at 29,370 arrests. Nearly every year has seen a decrease. However, Wisconsin ranks "https://delphihealthgroup.com/the-state-of-drunk-drivers-across-america/">10th highest for overall OWI arrests in the nation, and 5th for highest average blood-alcohol content of drivers involved in fatal accidents.

Governor Tony Evers signed a law into effect in November mandating at least five years in prison for anyone convicted of homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, even on first offense. A judge, however, could use their judgement to decrease that, but must put their reasoning on record. Other efforts to

Using the Tavern League of Wisconsin website, you can search for local bars using the SafeRide program. Additionally, the Wisconsin DOT offers the Drive Sober app that includes a blood alcohol estimator, designated driver selector, and a function that searches local taxis, mass transit, and other driver services for a safe ride home.

