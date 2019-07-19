Staying safe while working, playing out in the heat

It's hot outside but that doesn't stop work from getting done. "It's getting up there today but you know a little bit of shade helps and drinking a lot of water. We take some good breaks here and there," said Andrew Marquardt of Wausau Public Works crew.

Crews were out filling pot holes in the heat on Friday and they did take some extra precautions. "We started earlier and filling it with a couple of breaks here and there," said Marquardt.

Crews were trying to get all the work done before the mid-afternoon because that's when the heat is at it's worst.

The Wausau Fire Department said the heat can affect your body faster than you think. "You don't just feel it slowly progressing to a point where you can't anymore. It can really hit you like a snap of a finger," said Jared Thompson, EMS Division Chief at the Wausau Fire Department.

There are a few things you can do to help yourself. "Your body needs not only water when you sweat but you also need to replace sodium and electrolytes," said Thompson.

If you can avoid being out in this heat that is your safest bet but for these crews they will be back at it next week.