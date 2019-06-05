Experts give tips for staying safe in the heat

While warmer weather temperatures feel nice, hot conditions can turn very dangerous for everyone very quickly. Already in 2019, nine children have died from overheating inside a car, according to www.noheatstroke.org.

Emily Loertscher, coordinator of Safe Kids Wausau, says temperatures can rise very quickly during the summer.

“Within ten minutes, your car heats up ten degrees," said Loertscher. "So that’s a degree a minute. So imagine if it’s 80 degrees outside, and then it’s going to be 90 degrees in the car, after just ten minutes".

Dale Grosskurth with the Marathon County Heath Department also said that cracking your window just wont do it with hot temperatures.

“Cracking a window is very much not enough. It will still increase the temperature substantially."

He also said that while heavy sweating, nausea and confusion are good to look out for in regards to heat exhaustion, heat stroke is the real danger.

“That’s where you have dry skin, that the telltale thing, but confusion, really muscle aches and that when you call 911," Grosskurth said.

Both heat stroke and heat exhaustion can strike any person who is in the heat for too long. But Gorsskurth said that the elderly, individuals on certain medications, those who are overweight, people working strenuously outside, and young children are more likely to encounter overheating.

And coming this weekend, people will be heading to the soon-opening pools for a swim. But Loerthscher warns to please keep an eye on younger swimmers.

“It’s up to the parent to really be that main person to be watching the kids. They are the main line of defense and then it’s the life guard after that," Loerthscher said.

The Safe Kids Wausau coordinator also said that contrary to popular belief, when someone is drowning it's not as obvious to see as you would think.

“Drowning is super quiet. Water is going into the kids mouths. They can’t splash. They are sinking beneath the water so you can’t see them splashing. Very very quiet, it happens so quickly so that’s why parents need to be paying attention,” Loerthscher said.