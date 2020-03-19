Staying active while staying home

Gyms around Wisconsin are encouraging members to stay active while staying home and quarantining.

While some gyms like Adventure Awaits are staying open with limited numbers and time slots to boot, Andy Adrian the Owner of the gym said there are many easy ways to get your workout in at home. To prove it, their trainers have been putting up new workouts online daily for members to do at home.

These workouts utilize chairs, stepping stools, the weight of their body and everyday objects to stay active. Adrian said even a can of soup can be used as a dumbbell.

Members are also able to rent limited equipment to bring home.

Current Guideline recommend at least 150 minutes of physical activity a week for adults.