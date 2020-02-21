Stay Cozy with Wisconsin cheese

When February temperatures drop below freezing and dinnertime rolls around, Friday's recipe is quick to make AND comforting to eat.

As the winter temperatures drop outside, bring some heat to your kitchen with the fantastic new recipes from the Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin. Visit WisconsinCheese.com or follow @WisconsinCheese on social media.

Instant Pot® Short Rib-Gouda Ragu

Crafted with Wisconsin milk and cave aged in Minnesota, this unique, full-bodied gouda has classic European nuttiness and caramel flavor notes. Tasting is initially sharp, and then melts to a creamy finish.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 1/2 pounds boneless beef short ribs, trimmed

Salt and pepper

2 medium shallots, finely chopped

1/2 cup dry red wine

5 sprigs fresh thyme

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 jar (24 ounces) marinara sauce

1 package (8.8 ounces) uncooked pappardelle pasta or pasta of choice

10 ounces Caves of Faribault® Jeffs’ Select Gouda cheese, shredded (2 1/2 cups)

Additional shaved Caves of Faribault® Jeffs’ Select Gouda cheese

Instructions

Select sauté setting on Instant Pot®, and set to high heat. Warm olive oil. Pat short ribs dry with a paper towel; season with salt and pepper. Brown short ribs in oil, in batches, on both sides. Set aside. Cook and stir shallots in oil for 2-3 minutes or until tender. Add wine, stirring to loosen any browned bits from bottom of pot. Cook and stir for 3 minutes longer. Select cancel setting. Add the reserved short ribs, thyme and red pepper flakes. Pour in marinara sauce. Cover and lock lid; ensure vent is closed per manufacturer’s directions. Select manual setting. Increase pressure to high; set time for 30 minutes. Meanwhile, cook pasta according to package directions until al dente; drain. Keep warm. Select cancel setting. Allow pressure to naturally release for 10 minutes when cooking is complete. Quick release any remaining pressure, as directed by manufacturer. Skim fat from sauce. Remove and discard thyme sprigs. Insert forks to ensure meat is tender. Transfer beef to a cutting board; shred meat. Return beef to sauce. Gradually stir in gouda until melted. Season with salt and pepper. Serve ragu over pasta. Garnish with shaved gouda.

Recipe Tips

Instant Pot® settings may vary per brand; please reference the manufacturer’s directions.

When the Instant Pot® reaches high pressure, the timer will start counting down for 30 minutes.

Follow the link for a video tutorial of the recipe: https://wisconsincheese.com/recipes/3764/instant-pot-short-rib-gouda-ragu