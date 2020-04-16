Statewide tornado drill moves online

Thursday is the day to make a plan for severe weather in Wisconsin. The 2020 statewide tornado drill will take place at 1:45 p.m. despite the COVID-19 pandemic, but with a few changes. Instead of tuning in on your radio or television, the test will take place completely on social media.

(WSAW Photo)

Due to social distancing and shortening of staff for both the National Weather Service and stations nationwide a live code test on radios, televisions and cell phones would not be possible. The NWS hopes that because so many are on social media right now the drill will still be very effective, and prompt families to talk about their plan when it comes to severe weather.

"Generally from within just a couple of minutes you want to be able from when you know something bad is happening to get into shelter and be in a safe place. You don't want to take 15/20 minutes to oh I got to gather my things and get down there. Those things are replaceable, but your life is not,” Phil Kurimski, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service of Green Bay said.

It is up to each town as to if they will play their sirens today for the drill. Wisconsin averages about 23 tornadoes each year with 28 tornadoes touching down in 2019.

The statewide tornadoes drill comes with Wisconsin’s tornado and severe weather awareness week that started on Monday. The NWS said now is the perfect to practice as the spring is the most active season for tornado's in Wisconsin.