State's record for COVID tests produces largest 1-day increase of patients at 733

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services noted an incredible spike in testing Friday but also the most one-day increase in positive COVID-19 cases.

DHS reports of all patient results from the last 24 hours 5.4% of tests show positive COVID-19 cases. Of the 13,602 tests processed, 733 people were positive for the virus.

Eighteen more deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 568. In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County.

The state now has 56 labs processing tests. DHS also reported 31 more labs are being on boarded for future testing.

The percentage of hospitalized stayed the same day-to-day from Thursday. That means 14% of COVID patients have been hospitalized for a total of 2,499. As of Thursday, the number of recovered patients has was 61% or 10,880. The other 35%, or 6,258, are considered to be the state's active cases.

As of Friday, 233,588 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 17,707 have tested positive.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.