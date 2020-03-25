State's number of COVID-19 cases at 585, up 128 from previous day

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state’s number of COVID-19 cases is now at 585.

That number does not include the one new local case in Clark County.

The state’s number of deaths also increase by one as Dane County reported a patient in their 70s died of the virus. That brings the state’s total to six deaths.

The number of cases is up 128 from the previous day. More than 10,000 people have tested negative.

Other COVID-19 deaths include three in Milwaukee County, one in Ozaukee County and one in Fond du Lac County.

In central and northcentral Wisconsin there are only two other cases- one in Wood County and one in Marathon County.

