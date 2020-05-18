State's COVID-19 deaths up 6 since Sunday, active cases at 5,215

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Monday, 459 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of six deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 12,687 people have tested positive for the virus-- an increase of 144 positive cases from Sunday. The state currently has 52 active testing labs with a daily testing capacity of 13,372 tests.

As of Monday, 55% or 7,012 of the state’s total cases have recovered. And 41%, or 5,215 were recently diagnosed. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

Locally, Wood County reported an additional cases bringing its total to seven. And Shawano County reported two new cases, bringing its total to 31.

So far, 144,502 people have tested negative for COVID-19. That’s 4,828 more negative cases than the previous day.

In total, 2,068 patients have been hospitalized to date with COVID-19.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. So far locally, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

