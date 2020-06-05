With 6,278 acitive COVID-19 cases, state's total tops 20K

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports, to date, more than 20,000 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Friday’s numbers show 20,249 total positive cases and seven more deaths. To date, 633 have died of the coronavirus. Of the total cases, 31% are considered 'active'. The other 66% have recovered.

Of the 12,322 tests processed in the last day, 2.9% were positive for COVID-19. The state now has 61 labs processing tests.

To date, in central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon, and Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Two deaths have been reported in Forest County. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County.

The percentage of hospitalized stayed the same day-to-day from Thursday. That means 14% of COVID-19 patients have been hospitalized for a total of 2,791.

As of Friday, 303,332 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.