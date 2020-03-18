State's COVID-19 cases now 106, up 34 from previous day

Wisconsin Health officials have released the latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state.

DHS reports the lasted numbers each day on its website.

The state reported 106 cases. That’s up 34 from the previous day.

In Wisconsin, 1,577 people have tested negative.

Tuesday, Gov. Evers also directed DHS to limit gatherings to less than 10 people. The order makes exceptions for transportation, educational institutions, child care, hotels, military, law enforcement, food pantries, hospitals, long-term care facilities, grocery stores, and convenience stores, utility facilities, job centers, and courts. Restaurants and bars can only offer take-out or delivery.

Milwaukee County has the most number of cases at 47.

Cases in other counties include:

Brown: 1

Dane: 23

Fond du Lac:12

Kenosha: 4:

La Crosse: 1

Outagamie: 1

Pierce: 1

Racine: 1

Sheboygan: 4

Washington: 2

Waukesha: 5

Winnebago: 3

Wood: 1

The first case was reported in Dane County on Feb. 5.



