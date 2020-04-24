State's COVID-19 cases jump by 304 since Thursday

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Friday, 5,356 people have tested positive COVID-19-- an increase of 304 positive cases from Thursday.

DHS has also released number of recovered cases. They say 2,313 have recovered from COVID-19.

Two-hundred-and-sixty-two people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of five deaths from the previous day.

Of the number of positive cases thus far, 1,353 have been hospitalized. That’s about 25% of overall positive cases.

So far, 54,573 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Clark, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. So far locally, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

The state currently has 48 active testing labs.

