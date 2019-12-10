State urges cold-weather safety after 75 people died of exposure in 2018

With highs in the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday the Department of Health Services is reminding all Wisconsinites to bundle up and be prepared.

Last winter, 75 people died from exposure to cold across Wisconsin.

The number of deaths was 36% higher than average over the past few winters, likely due to the sustained extreme cold and higher-than-average snowfall seen across the state last winter.

“Freezing temperatures, wind chill, and winter storms create unsafe conditions and can cause frostbite, hypothermia, and even death,” stated Jonathan Meiman, a Chief Medical Officer in the Division of Public Health. “The best way to stay safe during extreme cold is to be prepared.”

Those at high risk of hypothermia and death include older adults, people who drink alcohol or use illicit drugs, and individuals who remain outdoors for long periods of time such as the homeless, hunters, and hikers. Alcohol intoxication was a contributing factor in over 25% of the deaths last winter, and males using alcohol or illicit drugs were more likely to die from the cold, compared to females.

Older residents are at the highest risk: the average age of persons who died from cold last winter was 66 years. Individuals over 65 were significantly more likely to die due to slips, trips, and falls, reinforcing the need for extra caution when going outdoors or into unheated garages or porches. Many of these deaths occurred because of unwitnessed falls, which highlights the importance of routinely checking in with older friends, families, or neighbors.

Hypothermia can begin when outdoor temperatures are as warm as 40-50°F.

