Tourism secretary unveils new Oneida County website

Some good changes are coming to the northwood’s.

"We are here in Oneida County, in Minocqua to celebrate a new launch for Oneida County tourism,” said Wisconsin Secretary of Tourism Sara Meaney.

A new website was released by the state that outlines activities, events, and even local businesses for tourists in the area. Giving them a chance to see what the northwood’s is really about.

"It lifts up the opportunity for people to consider traveling to the area," Meaney added.

Highlighting for the tourism industry in the northwood’s could bring a major boost to the economy.

"While one in 13 jobs is directly related to tourism, a significant number of those jobs are related to outdoor recreation," Meaney explained.

Tourism officials say that this could boost an area of Wisconsin economics that is already doing well.

"We have an opportunity to take something that is already a strength and be better organized in how we connect stakeholders, influencers, and organizations to succeed in outdoor recreation," Meaney said.

A place that everyone can enjoy, and the biggest draw is the diversity of activities.

"The variety and depth and breadth of activities in the area. Everything from watersports in the summer, to snow sports in the winter and everything in between in spring and fall. It really is one of the most beautiful parts of our state and definitely something that everyone should enjoy and experience," Meaney explained.

