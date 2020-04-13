State says COVID-19 deaths has reached 154

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Monday 154 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of 10 deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 3,428 people have tested positive for the virus. Of the number of positive cases, 993, or 29% are hospitalized.

"I know it is discouraging to hear an increase of 87 cases from the previous day, but we are flattening the curve," said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm on Monday.

So far, 36,769 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. So far locally, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases.

The state currently has 23 active testing labs.