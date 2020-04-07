State reports number of COVID-19 deaths now at 92

The state of Wisconsin now has 92 deaths from coronavirus and 2,578 positive cases.

Earlier this week, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that this would be a difficult week for the country in terms of deaths from the COVID-19 outbreak. Death nationwide have topped 10,000.

In Wisconsin , deaths have been reported in Buffalo County, Columbia County, Dane County, Fond du Lac County, Iron County, Kenosha County, Milwaukee County, Ozaukee County, Outagamie County, Racine County, Rock County, Sauk County, Sheboygan County, Washington County, Waukesha County, Waupaca County and Winnebago County.

The state Department of Health Services says 745 people are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

DHS says 28,512 tests have come back negative for the virus.

The state has 12 labs currently testing patients for COVID-19.

