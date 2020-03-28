State reports number of COVID-19 cases grows to 989

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services says the state’s number of COVID-19 cases is now at 989.

That’s an increase of 147 from the previous day. The numbers also show one new death in Waupaca County. Officials announced the death late Saturday morning, saying the death was also the first confirmed case in the county. The patient was self-quarantined per state and federal recommendations. No other details were released.

The numbers provided by DHS do not include updates from Milwaukee County and

Dane County.

With the reports from those counties added, the total number of cases would be 1,002 with 17 deaths.

Statewide, more than 15,000 people have tested negative for coronavirus.

Marathon, Oneida, and Portage have one case each. Vilas, Juneau and Wood have two cases each. Clark County has three cases. Iron County and Waupaca reported one case, which was fatal.