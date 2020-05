State reports largest 1-day increase of COVID-19 cases at 460

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Friday, 327 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of 11 deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 7,314 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 460 positive cases from Tuesday. The state currently has 50 active testing labs.

Locally, Lincoln County reported its first COVID-19 case and Marathon County reported an additional case-- bringing its total to 18.









As of Friday, 48% or 3,509 of the state’s 7,313 cases have recovered. And 48%, or 3,477 were recently diagnosed. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

So far, 72,566 have tested negative for COVID-19. Of the confirmed cases 1,544 or 21% have been hospitalized since the state began tracking cases.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. So far locally, Forest, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

Cases county-by-county

Counties with additional cases and/or deaths are indicated in boldface. We've added the one-day change in totals.

Wisconsin

Adams - 4 cases (1 death)

Ashland - 2 cases

Barron - 6 cases

Bayfield - 3 cases (1 death)

Brown - 1,175 cases (+118) (5 deaths) (+2)

Buffalo - 4 cases (1 death)

Burnett - 0 cases

Calumet - 14 cases (+1)

Chippewa - 23 cases (+1)

Clark - 20 cases (4 deaths)

Columbia - 28 cases (+1) (1 death)

Crawford - 3 cases

Dane - 430 cases (+2) (23 deaths) (+1)

Dodge - 36 cases (+3) (1 death)

Door - 12 cases (2 deaths)

Douglas - 9 cases

Dunn - 9 cases

Eau Claire - 28 cases

Florence - 2 cases

Fond du Lac - 71 cases (+2) (3 deaths)

Forest - 0 cases

Grant - 41 cases (+4) (6 deaths)

Green - 13 cases (+1)

Green Lake - 3 cases (+1)

Iowa - 7 cases

Iron - 2 cases (1 death)

Jackson - 13 cases (+1) (1 death)

Jefferson - 46 cases (+1)

Juneau - 17 cases (1 death)

Kenosha - 477 cases (+86) (13 deaths) (+2)

Kewaunee - 13 cases (1 death)

La Crosse - 28 cases

Lafayette - 6 cases (+2)

Langlade - 0 cases

Lincoln - 1 case (+1)

Manitowoc - 11 cases (1 death)

Marathon - 18 cases (1 death)

Marinette - 10 cases (+2) (1 death)

Marquette - 3 cases (1 death)

Menominee - 1 case

Milwaukee - 2,940 cases (+104) (186 deaths) (+5)

Monroe - 14 cases (1 death)

Oconto - 14 cases (+4)

Oneida - 6 cases

Outagamie - 62 cases (+8) (2 deaths)

Ozaukee - 88 cases (9 deaths)

Pepin - 0 cases

Pierce - 10 cases

Polk - 4 cases

Portage - 5 cases

Price - 1 case

Racine - 355 cases (+28) (13 deaths) (+1)

Richland - 12 cases (2 deaths)

Rock - 222 cases (+24) (6 deaths)

Rusk - 4 cases

Sauk - 58 cases (+13) (3 deaths)

Sawyer - 3 cases

Shawano - 15 cases (+5)

Sheboygan - 49 cases (+2) (2 deaths)

St. Croix - 16 cases

Taylor - 0 cases

Trempealeau - 3 cases

Vernon - 1 case

Vilas - 4 cases

Walworth - 171 cases (+10) (8 deaths)

Washburn - 1 case

Washington - 99 cases (+1) (4 deaths)

Waukesha - 350 cases (+14) (20 deaths) (+1)

Waupaca - 10 cases (+2) (1 death)

Waushara - 2 cases

Winnebago - 62 cases (+9) (1 death)

Wood - 2 cases