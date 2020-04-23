State reports 5K now positive for COVID-19, up 207 cases from previous day

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Thursday, 5,052 people have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 207 positive cases from the previous day. Of the number of positive cases thus far, 1,318 have been hospitalized.

In Wisconsin, 257 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of 11 deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 51,456 have tested negative for COVID-19.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Clark, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. So far locally, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

The state currently has 48 active testing labs.

