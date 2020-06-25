Advertisement

State releases new unemployment rates; Wausau metro area has lowest of state's urban centers

Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida&amp;rsquo;s unemployment rate dropped to a low 3.1 percent. (MGN)
Governor Ron DeSantis announced Florida&amp;rsquo;s unemployment rate dropped to a low 3.1 percent. (MGN)(WJHG)
Published: Jun. 24, 2020 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Wausau metro statistical area had the lowest unemployment rate in May in the state's twelve major metro areas, according to numbers released Wednesday from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development.

While the unemployment rate is still triple the number at this time last year, the Wausau metropolitan statistical area's 9.1% in May was the lowest of the state's metro areas, with the highest above 12%.

Unemployment fell across the state in May after shooting to a statewide average of more than 14% in April, with all but three counties seeing their unemployment drop last month.

"We're pleased to see it," DWD's chief economist Dennis Winters said. "The big unknown is what's going to transpire with the COVID-19 ramifications going forward. But if everything goes to plan and businesses can open up without too much setback, then we can expect more people to be hired going forward."

Dave Eckmann, President of the Greater Wausau Chamber of Commerce, said that a big reason why the Wausau area has had a better rebound is due to its economic diversity.

"Health care is ramping up again," he noted. "And now you have the retail environment coming back. The service industry at this point is probably the slowest at this point in time."

Other industries like manufacturing in the area never slowed down--or were quick to bring people back from layoffs, Eckmann said.

"Most of our manufacturers are tied to health care or military defense, they never really slowed down."

However, he warns that the journey from the current unemployment rate back to its 2019 levels of below 3% will still be a long journey.

"We're not going to see a steady drop in the unemployment, it's going to be a gradual way over the next few months," he said. "It's going to be a slow climb back."

Around the state, rates differ based on whether measured by metro area, city proper, or county. Taylor and Clark counties are at the lowest end of the spectrum at about 7%, while some counties like Forest and Menominee are the highest at over 20 and 30%, respectively--both of whom had higher unemployment rates at the same time in 2019 as well.

Latest News

News

UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

Updated: 16 minutes ago
UW-La Crosse graduate from Wausau will soon be putting degree to work helping others

News

Wisconsin a battleground state again in the 2020 Presidential Election

Updated: 26 minutes ago

News

President Trump visits Marinette Marine touting new ship contract

Updated: 33 minutes ago

News

New opportunities in the workplace for those living with a disability

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Dave Shurna from No Barriers USA and Kathy Martinez talk about how the pandemic has created employment opportunities for people with disabilities.

Weather

First Alert Weather: Strong to severe storms on Friday

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
A tranquil and seasonably warm afternoon in the Wisconsin River Valley with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s to around 80. Some clouds tonight with lows in the mid 50s to around 60.

Latest News

News

Peoples State Bank makes $13K donation to COVID-19 Community Fund

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

First Alert Weather: Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hour ago

Politics

Tom Tiffany on why he is calling for Governor Evers to resign

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Pandemic takes a bite, Chuck E Cheese files for bankruptcy

Updated: 2 hours ago
Chuck E Cheese, the restaurant chain that became a Mecca for children and a crucible for many of their parents, is filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

News

Eau Claire County Fair to continue with COVID-19 modifications

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire County Fair will continue with the originally planned date but will comply with health department recommendations.

Video

First Alert Weather Day Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago