State processes record 10,114 COVID tests in 1-day as percentage of positive cases drop

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports of all patient results from the last 24 hours, 4.8% of tests show positive COVID-19 cases. That’s a 1% decrease since Wednesday as the state saw its all-time high for testing. For the first time, tests processed surpassed 10,000—at 10,114.

However, that also meant 512 new COVID-19 cases.

Eleven more deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 550. In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County.

The state now has 56 labs processing tests. DHS also reported 31 more labs are being on boarded for future testing.

The percentage of hospitalized dropped by 1% from Wednesday. That means 14% of COVID patients were hospitalized for a total of 2,452.

As of Thursday, 220,715 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 16,974 have tested positive.

