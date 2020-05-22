State processes record 9,465 COVID-19 tests in 1 day as death toll approaches 500

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports of all patient results from the last 24 hours, 5.1% of tests show positive COVID-19 cases. However, that means 511 new COVID-19 cases.

That state saw a new high for testing. Friday, the results of 9,465 tests were processed.

Nine more deaths were reported bringing the state's total to 496. In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon, Waupaca and Wood counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. However, Wood County’s fatal coronavirus case was not released with Friday’s data. It will be included in Saturday’s numbers.

Marathon County and Portage County both reported one additional case bringing their totals to 37 and nine, respectively. The new cases will be included in May 23 DHS results.

The state now has 54 labs processing tests with a daily capacity of 14,153 tests. DHS also reported 33 more labs are being on boarded for future testing.

The percentage of hospitalized remained the same day-to-day at 16% or 2,259.

As of Thursday, the state has 5,203 active cases and 7,728 recovered cases. Friday’s update on recoveries had not been released as of 1:55 p.m.

As of Friday, 172,703 have tested negative for COVID-19 and 14,396 have tested positive.

Click here to view the case breakdown by county.