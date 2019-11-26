State patrol, sheriff's office on responding to holiday traffic, weather

With the potential for dangerous road conditions throughout the north central region of Wisconsin Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, law enforcement agencies are ready to help drivers involved in crashes and slide offs.

Of course, this storm is coming at a time that is often requested off due to the Thanksgiving holiday and nine day gun deer hunt. Many law enforcement agencies submit vacation requests at the beginning of the year, so agencies already know who should be on staff with the exception of last-minute requests.

That is the case with both the Wisconsin State Patrol and Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. Lt. Will Stuart with the sheriff’s office said their agency, like many others, have minimum staffing requirements they keep, but can pull in additional people as needed. Agencies can also call officers in early or hold them late if the weather and emergency volume calls for it.

Sgt. Jon Pedersen said with State Patrol’s jurisdiction being the entire state, “we’ll either jostle personnel from areas that are maybe not going to be affected by the storm or if we need to, we’ll call people in or hold over shifts if necessary depending on how bad the weather gets.”

Lt. Stuart said they work closely with State Patrol on days where storms can impact travel so that both agencies are not responding to the same crashes unless necessary.

He also said deputies keep in contact with the Marathon Highway Department to let them know where some of the worst road conditions are that may need treatment.

