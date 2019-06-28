State of Wisconsin lowers license fees for businesses

Any experienced person could tell you that working in a salon could be just as pricey as going to one.

"Every two years there was a $35 sanitation class and an $85 renewal fee," said Terradea Manager and Stylist Gabrielle Scheid.

But the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Service is looking to change license prices, making major reductions in the acquiring and renewal fees.

"The fee will go down from $82 to $11. Saving them money when they get their license and to keep up the good work," added Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Service Designee Secretary Dawn Crim.

The reason the change is coming this year, is because of a recent study.

"After compiling the information for the fee study, the results indicated the fees were higher than needed when you take into consideration the cost to administer licenses," Crim explained.

Local salons are saying that the new prices could keep people in the industry, but might not bring new people into the field.

“It will encourage more people to keep up with their license instead of letting it go. But I don’t know that it will encourage people to go through school and take the initial steps,” Scheid said.

The new fees will begin on July 1, 2019 and will continue until July 2021.

