State of Mind: Mental health and the military

Duty, integrity, ethics, honor, courage and loyalty are the core values that everyone in uniform must live by.

"Everybody goes through some sort of formative experience in the military, and that's part of what bonds us all together," said Todd Stage, a social worker and counselor at Compass Counseling in Weston.

John Willman spent six years in the U.S. Navy from 1963-1969. One year was spent in Vietnam.

"I ended up shooting very large Navy guns and supporting guys up to 15 miles in shore," Willman explained.

It was a major shift from the life he had before he joined the service.

"Some of the things the government asks you to do are pretty rough."

Some of the those experiences had a lasting impact on Willman.

"Rage, depression, bad nightmares. About 19 guys on my ship died that year. I walked around the corner once and tripped over the body bags."

Willman lives with post traumatic stress disorder from pains of war he couldn't escape.

"I saw a helicopter get up and I was waving to a couple of friends who were leaving the ship, and the helicopter flipped and crashed, and 11 guys were killed in a heartbeat.To this day when I hear a helicopter, all of a sudden I'm looking at somebody waving at me," Willman said.

It was also coming home from war that was a shock to Willman, like many Vietnam veterans, to a country in protest and ungrateful for their service.

"When you're 19 years old and blamed for losing a war for this country, you could almost scream. I crawled under a rock for 45 years."

Stage is a Marine Corps veteran with combat experience, and like Willman, has also dealt with symptoms of PTSD. Now he's letting that fuel his career as a counselor, who specializes in that very same disorder.

"It's, first of all, a pretty normal response to a very abnormal situation. So when you look at a person's reactions to it or their symptoms, because of that, it's not that far out of line to realize that the brain did some big adjustments to be able to continue functioning. It's just having a hard time switching back," Stage explained.

That switching back is common, no matter the branch or the era.

Army Sergeant Michael Borchardt did two deployments to Afghanistan.

"I had some pretty difficult experiences. Being infantry, we're the front lines," Borchardt said. "It took me many years to finally say you know what, I need to go see somebody just because I had been dealing with some stuff."

Now, as a recruiter, he uses his experiences in active duty to prepare future soldiers for that first step: basic training.

"Mentally, it's very difficult. You're away from your family, you're away from your home. And all a sudden you're being yelled at," he said.

Sofia Mata, 19, is one of those recruits.

"They're yelling at you constantly. I felt like negative at one point. 'Why did I do this? What did I get myself into? Am I ready for this?' There was a lot of times where I really just wanted to give up," Mata said.

But for Mata, giving up wasn't an option. She had a very special person back home who was depending on her.

"I was 16 when I had my son. Everything changed, like my life had purpose," Mata said.

Her son Mateo is now three. Mata said he is the reason why she does everything and gives her purpose that helped to shift any fear or self-doubt, into motivation.

"If you tell yourself that you can't do it, you're not going to do it, but if you tell yourself in your head like, 'I'm going to do it, I'm going to pass, I'm going to get through it, then you will."

Willman had to experience the 'getting through' part, but he did it.

"I don't walk around with my head hung down anymore," he said.

And he's thankful for his life to spread a positive message to fellow veterans and other service members.

Stage echoes that encouragement to get help if you need it.

"It's a little more work to get it back to normal, but you can get it back to normal," Stage said.

That gives the one value shared by all an even bigger meaning outside the service. That's courage.

