State now has 50 labs testing for COVID-19, positive cases up 308 from Tuesday

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports as of Wednesday, 308 people have died of coronavirus in Wisconsin. That’s an increase of eight deaths from the previous day.

Statewide, 6,519 people have tested positive for the virus, an increase of 230 positive cases from Tuesday. The state currently has 50 active testing labs.

Locally, Portage County reported a new case, bringing their total to five. Marathon County reported an additional case, bringing the total to 18-- however, the newest case was not included in Wednesday's DHS data. It will be included Thursday. Clark County also reported a fourth death.

As of Wednesday, 49% or 3,210 of the state’s 6,519 cases have recovered. And 46%, or 3,001 were recently diagnosed. The report states patients need to be symptom-free 30 days after diagnosis to be considered recovered.

DHS states the number of patients recovered from COVID-19 is defined as the number of confirmed cases who are currently alive based on Wisconsin state vital records system data and had one or more of the following:

• Documentation of resolved symptoms

• Documentation of release from public health isolation

• 30 days since symptom onset or diagnosis

So far, 66,630 have tested negative for COVID-19. Of the confirmed cases 1,456 or 23% have been hospitalized since the state began tracking cases.

In central and north central Wisconsin Adams, Iron, Marathon and Waupaca counties have reported one death. Four deaths have been reported in Clark County. So far locally, Forest, Lincoln, Langlade, and Taylor have no confirmed cases, however, local health officials say it’s unlikely no cases exist in those counties.

