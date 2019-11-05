State launches investigation into former substitute teacher charged with child sexual assault

We have an update about the former substitute teacher charged with child sexual assault. 7 Investigates has learned the state has launched an investigation into the situation.

Zachary Robins was able to continue working with children in the D.C. Everest School District while being investigated for child sexual assault in the Wausau School District.

By law, school districts are required to report 'immoral conduct' by a teacher or substitute to the Department of Public Instruction. DPI Communications Director Benson Gardner said they were not contacted about Robin's dismissal.

Robins was employed by an outside, private agency, but Gardner said, in general, schools must report misconduct. We reached out to the Wausau School District to find out if they were aware of this requirement, but we have not heard back.

When the DPI gets a report of immoral conduct, Gardner said they launch an investigation to determine whether that person's license should be revoked. At that point, only the person being investigated and the school that reported them are informed. If the department does revoke the license, Gardner said they'll inform any district they work for. Right now, Robins' license is listed 'under investigation' online.

We'll continue to ask questions about the case and let you know when we hear back from the Wausau Public School District.