State issues guidance for safe return to school this fall

The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction has issued guidance for Wisconsin school districts to use as they plan to return to classes in the fall amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Specialists from DPI worked closely with officials from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services to develop “Education Forward”, a guidance document providing health information, resources and possible action steps as school districts consider their options for next school year.

“The next school year will likely be different from the learning environment students and teachers have grown accustomed to,” State Superintendent Carolyn Stanford Taylor said. “Education Forward is meant to provide information for educators and school officials as they make decisions regarding their school operations to keep all students and staff safe while learning.”

“COVID-19 remains highly contagious, and people in Wisconsin are still at risk," DHS Secretary-designee Andrea Palm said. "We want to keep Wisconsin’s students and school staff as safe and healthy as possible. This guidance is designed to be used in consultation with local and tribal health departments, and we encourage school districts to work with them closely to make the best decisions for their communities.”

The document includes information on infection control and mitigation, lays out sample learning scenarios, and provides specific considerations for special education students, English language learning students, gifted and talented students, school libraries, teaching and learning staff, school safety and mental health, and out-of-school time programs. Resources such as a risk assessment tool and a school nurse toolkit are also included.

The Education Forward document will be updated regularly to provide new information and address changing conditions.

