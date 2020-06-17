State announces two new COVID-19 research efforts

Chief medical officers with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced Wednesday two new research projects with the goal of adding new understanding and perspective of the coronavirus pandemic in Wisconsin.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services announced June 17 two new research efforts to better understand the impact of COVID-19 on the state.

The two new efforts involve antibody testing and wastewater testing. DHS is partnering with several organizations to conduct the research. The antibody testing will be conducted in partnership with DHS by the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Survey of the Health of Wisconsin (SHOW) and the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene (WSLH). The wastewater testing will be conducted in partnership with DHS by the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM), and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The COVID-19 testing that has been reported and talked about most is diagnostic testing; it is when a person who has symptoms or is suspected of having a high-risk exposure gets tested to find out if that person has the disease currently. Antibody testing has also been discussed frequently, which is when a person's blood is tested to see if the body has produced a response to being exposed to the virus in the past even if they did not show symptoms.

The state's research will take a sample of volunteers from 10 counties around the state, those being Dane, Milwaukee, Brown, Eau Claire, La Crosse, Ozaukee, Polk, Racine, Waushara, and Wood counties. The volunteers are thousands of individuals who have participated in studies conducted by SHOW previously and have made themselves available for future studies.

“Past participants are from 10 randomly selected counties and the city of Milwaukee. The participants represent a population of residents from across the entire state,” Kristen Malecki, Director and Principal investigator for the SHOW program, and associate professor in the Department of Population Health Sciences at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health said in the DHS press release. “Our past experience surveying the health of this state, existing research infrastructure, and community partnerships should allow us to aid in the containment and tracking effort of the COVID-19 pandemic."

Dr. Ryan Westergaard, chief medical officer of the Bureau of Communicable Diseases said volunteers who are showing symptoms of the virus will not be tested for antibodies and instead be referred for diagnostic testing. So, the sample of individuals tested will only be people not showing symptoms of the virus.

"The goal of this project is not to understand how many people are infected right now, but to understand cumulatively how many people have been infected since the start of the epidemic," Dr. Westergaard, said Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have reported that some antibody testing, especially earlier in the pandemic, has produced a lot of false positive, up to about 50% of incorrect results. Dr. Westergaard said the tests they plan to use has a 99.6% accuracy rate.

While medical groups have offered antibody testing for weeks, Dr. Westergaard said the methods they are using in this study will give a better picture of the overall population.

"When you're testing for a disease and you're only testing people who show up in hospitals or clinics, you're going to be studying disproportionately people who have symptoms or are sick for some reason. Sick people go to the hospital more than people who don't have any symptoms," Dr. Westergaard explained. "But the idea with the SHOW study is to show in a more systematic way to assess the general population in a way that's not biased as on who shows up for health care or who works in health care."

The antibody testing will begin this month and be conducted quarterly over the next year. The wastewater study is expected to begin later this summer after locations and methods are formulated.

"When people are infected, often times the virus will end up in wastewater and you can analyze that water to determine how much it may be circulating in a community," Dr. Jon Meiman, chief medical officer of the Bureau of Environmental and Occupational Health said Wednesday.

Historically wastewater testing has been used on viruses to look at the prevalence of it in communities. Dr. Meiman said some European countries have found it useful in detecting the presence of COVID-19 before it is detectable through diagnostic tests.

They plan on doing weekly wastewater tests in about 20 of the most populated counties of the state and less frequent routine testing of rural or less populated areas as well.

"By testing those on a less-frequent basis we may get an idea of emerging hotspots or areas of transmission before we've had a chance to detect it through in our more traditional ways and in doing so, the goal is to be able to focus public health resources and to focus our response more quickly to bring the disease under control," he said.

Both chief medical officers urged the research is simply another perspective on the virus in Wisconsin, particularly with people who are not necessarily showing symptoms. However, this research and testing is not a substitute for diagnostic testing, which they recommend people who have symptoms should continue to do.