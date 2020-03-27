State announces changes to heating and electric assistance

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -- The Department of Administration has adjusted the eligibility requirements for residents who are seeking heating and electric assistance through the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program.
According to a news release, eligibility will be now based on the household’s previous month of income, rather than the former requirement of the previous three months income.
The majority of Wisconsin households currently utilize natural gas; however, there are still homes throughout the state that employ alternative fuels such as wood, propane, and heating oil. WHEAP is able to provide financial assistance to households for most fuel types, with payments being made directly to heat and electric suppliers on behalf of an eligible household.
Friday’s announcement is a continuation of Wisconsin’s efforts to ensure the burden of monthly energy costs is limited for individuals and families who are affected by the COVID-19 crisis. A parallel effort to support affected families was made by the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin on March 22 when they directed regulated utilities to stop utility disconnection for nonpayment for all customers.