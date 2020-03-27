State announces changes to heating and electric assistance

Related Information

The Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) provides assistance for heating costs, electric costs, and energy crisis situations. Operating with federal and state funding, the program provides assistance to households across the state to help lower the burden incurred with monthly energy costs.

Most types of fuel are eligible to receive assistance. Whether you use wood, propane, natural gas, electricity, or fuel oil to heat your home, energy assistance is available if you qualify.

Heating Assistance

WHEAP assistance is a one-time payment during the heating season (October 1-May 15). The funding pays a portion of the heating costs, but the payment is not intended to cover the entire cost of heating a residence. The amount of the energy assistance benefit varies depending on a variety of factors, including the household’s size, income, and energy costs. In most cases the energy assistance benefit is paid directly to the household energy supplier.

Electric Assistance

Your household may be eligible to receive a payment for non-heating electric energy costs through funding provided by Wisconsin’s Public Benefits.

WHEAP electric (non-heating) assistance is a one-time benefit payment during the heating season (October 1-May 15). The funding pays a portion of the household’s electrical (non-heating) costs, but the payment is not intended to cover the entire cost of the non-heating costs.

The amount of the non-heating assistance benefit varies depending on a variety of factors, including the household’s size, income, and non-heating costs. In most cases the non-heating assistance benefit is paid directly to the household energy supplier.

Crisis Assistance

A household may be eligible for crisis assistance if you have no heat, have received a disconnect notice from the heating vendor, or are nearly out of fuel and do not have the money to purchase more. Crisis assistance is available through local WHEAP agencies that provide a 24-hour crisis phone number to help with emergencies that occur after business hours. Crisis assistance is intended to provide emergency and/or proactive services to assist eligible households experiencing an energy crisis.

There are also non-emergency or proactive crisis services that include providing information on how to reduce fuel costs, counseling on budgeting and money management, providing payments to a fuel supplier, and co-pay agreements.

Furnace Assistance

WHEAP emergency heating system assistance can provide services to eligible home owners if the furnace or boiler stops operating during the heating season. Heating system assistance includes payment for repairs, or in some situations your residence may qualify for a total replacement of a non-operating furnace or boiler. Call the local energy assistance office immediately if you are experiencing a no heat situation.

How to Apply

Your household may be eligible for Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) services based on a number of factors. However, if the gross income for your household is less than the amount shown on the following chart, you might be eligible to receive assistance. Households must complete a Home Energy Plus application through the local WHEAP agency.

For more information on the Wisconsin Home Energy Assistance Program (WHEAP) and how to apply, please call 1-866-HEATWIS (432-8947), or visit the "Where to Apply" tab on www.homeenergyplus.wi.gov to find your local energy assistance agency.

INCOME GUIDELINES FOR THE 2019-2020 HOME ENERGY PLUS PROGRAM YEAR

60 PERCENT OF STATE MEDIAN INCOME GUIDELINES

HOUSEHOLD 3 MONTH ANNUAL

SIZE INCOME INCOME

1 $ 7,168.25 $28,673

2 $ 9,374.00 $37,496

3 $11,579.50 $46,318

4 $13,785.25 $55,141

5 $15,991.00 $63,964

6 $18,196.50 $72,786

7 $18,610.00 $74,440

8 $19,023.75 $76,095