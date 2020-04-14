State agencies launch tool to help users find free wi-fi

The Public Service Commission of Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction announced a new web tool that can assist users in finding free-to-use public broadband locations in their area.

These "Emergency Internet" locations are for when a user's own internet is too slow or not available.

Click here to find a free hotspot

While many of the identified location buildings are closed to the public, their Wi-Fi connections remain accessible. Users should stay in their vehicles while accessing the Wi-Fi and only use it long enough to access critical services.

As part of a broader legislative package in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, Gov. Tony Evers requested the state legislature approve additional funding for the state's Broadband Expansion Grant Program to push broadband access further into areas that are currently unserved or underserved by high-speed internet services.

"We've been working hard to expand access to high-speed internet, and I'm proud that the PSC and the DPI are connecting the dots to help kids and families across our state," stated Evers. "We also know that when it comes to high-speed internet, we have more work to do, and that's why I've asked the state legislature to take up an additional $20 million to expand access to these critically important services."

