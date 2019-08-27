State Sen. Tom Tiffany considers special election run for 7th Congressional District

Republican State Senator Tom Tiffany of the 12th district said he's considering a run to fill the open 7th congressional seat, to to be vacated by Congressman Sean Duffy.

Tiffany is expected to make a decision soon.

He said he's qualified to fill the seat because of the work he's already been involved when it comes to federal issues, like our forests..

He said it's also important to him to keep the 7th district, republican.

"I think people have conservative values here in northern Wisconsin, and we want to make sure that's seamless, and I think I'm one of the people who can help make that happen," Sen. Tiffany said.

Congressman Duffy's last day will be September 23.

It's up to Gov. Tony Evers to decide when the special election will be held.