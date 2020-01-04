State Patrol looks to recruit younger class, reduce shortage

Wisconsin State Patrol hosted an open house at their Wausau post to showcase troopers and inspectors to potential recruits ahead of next week's application deadline.

State Patrol hosts an open house Saturday (WSAW Photo).

Saturday's event is looking for the next 50 people who will train to become part of this year’s recruitment class.

"The applicants, the recruits will get all the training they need at this, at the academy, to come out and do the job effectively,” said Sergeant Rhae Stertz.

In the past, you needed 60 college credits or an Associate's Degree to apply. A new rule says you now have five years to complete those requirements.

"We're hiring from various backgrounds, various ages," said Alex Trofin, Trooper and K-9 Handler.

State Patrol is hoping those new requirements will help attract and recruit more young people.

"I believe we can get more applicants, younger applicants possibly, coming right out of high school, because they have now 5 years to get that done instead of going to college first," said Stertz.

"There are other individuals who just finished high school and are looking to get a steady job that will be able to pay for college," said Trofin.

Attracting young people may help improve a statewide shortage of troopers and inspectors.

"There are a lot of various crimes that are being committed, and if you don't have the people to have the presence there, it affects the community in the long run. So it's definitely needed to have more people, more applicants," said Trofin.

With fewer troopers, they have had to work harder to cover larger areas of the state.

"The absence of a trooper, it is felt, because in areas that we have 24 hour coverage, you know, now not having the full staff, somebody else is going to have to pick up and fill the gap," he said.

In order to apply, you must be 18 years old. Previous experience with law enforcement is not required, and they are encouraging men and women of all ages and backgrounds to apply. So far, they have 800 applicants. The deadline to apply is January 12.