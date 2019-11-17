State Patrol explains weather leading to most incidents

While a lot of our viewing area may not have seen as much snow as we thought Sunday, we can certainly count on the ground being covered soon.

Newschannel 7 rode along with a Wisconsin State Trooper who had tips about the weather drivers need to be most cautious in.

"You never know what you're going to get into on any specific day, every day is different, every traffic stop is different," said Trooper Jacob Sampson with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Sampson patrolled Lincoln County this Sunday.

He stopped people speeding along Highway 51. "Citation issued for insurance, warnings issued for speed intent," he said over the radio.

As winter approaches, they see the most issues on days when there is only a small amount of snow on the ground.

"When we have those thin layers of snow, I mean it seems like it's every 5, 10 minutes we're either coming across one or we're being sent to a vehicle in a ditch," Sampson said.

He warns drivers to be cautious of the road conditions.

"It seems like people think they can drive normally when there's a little bit of snowfall. When we get several inches of snow, that's when people can visibly see the snow and they start slowing down," he said.

He urges drivers to be prepared if their vehicle does slide off.

"Have water, have emergency blankets, have a hat, have gloves, in case you do get stuck in the ditch for an extended period of time, obviously we'll try to get out here as soon as possible to help out," he said.