State Patrol changes recruitment policy

Under a recent change, Wisconsin state troopers need only have a GED to apply to be an officer. Applicants can take up to 5 years to earn an Associate's Degree or 60 college credits after they are hired.

Six months of paid training at Fort McCoy prepares trainees for the active job.

"We're not necessarily going out there and responding to a domestic or a certain call after it already happened. We're going out there and stopping them before something happens in hopes of preventing accidents or, you know, certain incidents," said Trooper Jacob Sampson with the Wisconsin State Patrol.

Sampson said he also likes the job because he gets to follow in his father's footsteps.

"I always remember as a younger kid, seeing him come home in uniform, seeing his squad car out in the driveway, there was a couple times where I walked around our office," he said.

The State Patrol's Wausau post is having an open house tomorrow from 4 to 7 p.m. Potential applicants can meet a trooper, inspector K-9 officer and a drone pilot. Their office is located at 2805 Martin Avenue in Wausau.

Applications are due by January 12, 2020 with training to begin on July 19, 2020. To learn more, you can visit their website .