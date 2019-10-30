Kronenwetter State Patrol inspector named 'Inspector of the Year' in Madisoned

As part of the annual State Patrol awards ceremony today, Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers recognized 59 people including law enforcement officers, other government employees and citizens for lifesaving efforts and exemplary public service.

State Patrol Awards Ceremony in Madison. Taken Oct. 30, 2019 (Photo from Wis. DOT)

“Every day, Wisconsin’s emergency responders go above and beyond the call of duty to serve and protect our communities and folks across our state,” Governor Evers said. “These annual awards provide an important opportunity to recognize their extraordinary dedication and professionalism, and to thank them for their service.”

Along with enforcing traffic laws, assisting stranded motorists and inspecting commercial motor vehicles, State Patrol officers serve in many roles including K-9 handlers, drone and aircraft pilots, and crash reconstruction experts.

Among those awarded was Inspector Ryan Schultz, a native of Kronenwetter. Inspector Schultz was the recipient of the Inspector of the Year award.

The next State Patrol recruitment cycle – when men and women can apply to serve as troopers or inspectors – begins November 11, 2019 and ends January 12, 2020. More information can be found at wistatepatroljobs.wi.gov.