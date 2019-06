A 55-year-old man was arrested Monday morning southeast of Rhinelander on suspicion of impaired driving with his grandchild.

State Patrol reports a vehicle driven by George Tuckwab, of Crandon, was stopped for speeding on Highway 8, west of Highway 45 around 10 a.m.

According to a news release, Tuckwab failed a field sobriety test. Inside the vehicle, investigators said they seized marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

If convicted, it would be Tuckwab's fourth offense.