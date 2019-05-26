State Fire Marshal: Merrill garage fire started because of excess creosote

The Merrill Fire Department says one firefighter was injured battling a house fire on Hinz Road on Saturday, but the injuries are not life threatening.

The Department was called for a garage fire, that was spreading to the home just after 3:00 p.m. The Fire Department says high winds were pushing the flames toward the home.

Firefighters were able to stop the flames about halfway into the attic.

The State Fire Marshall's office was called in to investigate the cause. Their agent determined that it started in the garage because of a wood burning stove that had excessive creosote in the chimney pipe. They believe it was an accident.

One firefighter was injured at the scene, but the injury is not life threatening. Firefighters say the tenant at the home was burned, but he declined treatment at the scene. The Lincoln County Sheriff's office says he was burned trying to put the fire out.

