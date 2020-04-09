State Democrats introduce bill to move 2020 elections to vote-by-mail system

State Democrats have introduced legislation that would move Wisconsin elections in 2020 to a vote-by-mail system.

Rep. Mark Spreitzer (D-Beloit) said in a press release, “We cannot allow the confusion and fear that surrounded the 2020 Spring Election to happen again. Deciding now to move our elections to vote by mail for the rest of the year will give state and local officials time to plan and execute a safe, smooth, and secure election.”

Under the proposal, registered voters would be sent a ballot by their clerk and all ballots would need to be postmarked by the day of the election. The proposal would also allow one week for ballots to be received by local clerks. Witness signatures would not be required. The bill would also provide funding to cover the cost of mailing.

